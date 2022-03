TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs the president of SPCA of East Texas came on KETK’s East Texas Live with Tommy Lee.

He and his two sisters are 5-week-old Dachshund mixes looking for their forever homes. He is in the vetting process and will be able to be adopted in just a few weeks. He is so squishy and snuggly.

For more information about Tommy Lee click here and watch the video above.