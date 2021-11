TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gale Helms from the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live with the Pet of the Week.

Amber is a 4-month-old calico with lots of love and affection to give. She had received all of her tests and vaccinations and has been microchipped. Due to her age, she is not yet old enough to be spayed.

If you would like to meet Amber or any other potential pets, click here to visit the Pets Fur People website.