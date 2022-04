TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People came on KETK’s East Texas Live to introduce us to Arlo.

Arlo is an Australian Shepherd mixed with Alaskan Husky. He is about two and a half months old. He is so loving and so laid back. He has had his first round of vaccinations and has been microchipped and will get his other round of vaccinations soon.

For more information about Arlo, watch the video above and go to petsfurpeople.org.