TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Gayle Helms with the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to introduce a new furry friend: Babes.

Babes is a 3-year-old Basenji mix with a playful and energetic spirit and has been at the shelter for more than four months. Helms said that because of her high-energy nature, she would most likely fit in best with a family with children 6 or 7-years-old and up.

If you would like to meet Babes or any other furry friends, click here.