TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People joined East Texas Live to show off Bitsy.

Bitsy is a “little-bitty girl,” as Helms likes to say, and is about 7-weeks-old. She is a mix breed that has already been through her first round of vaccinations and is microchipped. She was one of 19 puppies abandoned at the shelter and is now looking for a forever home.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.