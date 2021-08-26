Pets Fur People: Bullet

Gale Helms from the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live with the Pet of the Week for National Dog Day and collaborated with Kendra Scott.

Bullet is a 2-year-old mixed Italian greyhound and weighs around 20 pounds. Helms said that someone didn’t have time for him and that he was in a crate so they gave him the the humane society. He is very well-behaved, he walks on a leash and has is curious. Bullet has one blue eye and one brown eye. Bullet would be perfect in a house with children.

*To make an appointment to meet Bullet, please complete your application at this link, https://PetsFurPeople.org/pre-application and follow it up with a phone call. For more information about Lucy, please call our offices at 903-597-2471

Please checkout all of their adoptable Dogs and Cats. They are accepting Online Applications for Pet Adoptions. If you see a pet you would like to adopt on their website: please submit an application. Then they will follow up with you on the next steps.