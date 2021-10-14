Pets Fur People: Cami

Gale Helms from the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live with the Pet of the Week.

Cami is about 5 months old, very high-energy and playful and is even partially house-trained. She has already been spayed and has received all of her tests and vaccinations.

*To make an appointment to meet Cammie, please complete your application at this link, https://PetsFurPeople.org/pre-application and follow it up with a phone call. For more information please call 903-597-2471.

Check out all of their adoptable dogs and cats. They are accepting online applications for pet adoptions. If you see a pet you would like to adopt on their website: submit an application. Then they will follow up with you on the next steps.

If you would like to meet some of the Humane Society’s pets, you can see them at Peltier Subaru on Oct. 22 for Subaru National Make A Dog’s Day.