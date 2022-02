TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Pets Fur People’s Gale Helms stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to introduce one of their new puppies, Carson.

Carson is a 3-month-old shepherd mix and was named after KETK’s own weather man, Carson Vickroy. He also has four other siblings that were left with him at the shelter.

If you would like to meet Carson, his siblings or any other furry friends, click here.