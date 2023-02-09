TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People visited East Texas Live on Thursday with Cassie, a three-month-old puppy.

Cassie is a brown puppy with long droopy ears. According to Helms, Cassie probably has a little hound in her and is very laid back.

“She is just very well behaved, she’s a real snuggler, driving over here she wanted to be in my lap and cuddling right up to me, just a really sweet little girl,” Helms said. “She’s healthy, she’s happy and now all she needs to have her whole life complete is to find somebody, whether it’s a family or an individual, who’s looking for a best buddy.”

During the segment, Cassie chose the Philadelphia Eagles to win this year’s Super Bowl.

Pets Fur People has a $175 adoption fee for dogs which includes spaying, microchipping, vaccinating and testing.

