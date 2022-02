TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Gayle Helms from the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to introduce Fawn.

Fawn is a 3-month-old shepherd mix with a very playful and cuddly personality. She was brought to the shelter with her four other siblings, who are also available for adoption or fostering. Helms said Fawn would fair well in a home with older children.

To find out more about Fawn, her siblings or any other furry friends, click here.