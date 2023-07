TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to help 8-week-old puppy Gigi find her forever home.

Gigi was illegally dumped at the shelter about two weeks ago with her mother and littermates. She has been fully vetted, microchipped is expected to be about medium-sized when fully grown.

