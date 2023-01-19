TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People visited East Texas Live on Thursday with Gizmo, an eight or nine week old puppy.

According to Gayle, Gizmo is a really sweet puppy and is probably best suited for a family with older children or a single person because he’ll grow up to be a medium sized dog.

There’s a $175 adoption fee for dogs at Pets Fur People. The fee includes microchipping, spaying, testing and vaccinating.

“He’s just a sweet boy and he’s looking for a home,” Helms said.

For more information visit Pets Fur People online.