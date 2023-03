TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with Pets Fur People joined East Texas Live to share Guiness as she is looking for a furever home.

Guiness is an 8-week-old Lab Shepherd mix that is very calm and will be a great family pet. Dobbs shared that she is one of eight that were a part of a surprise litter and said it is very important to get your pets spayed as there are stray puppies all over East Texas.

