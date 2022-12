TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to help a sweet boy named Harley find his forever home.

This 6-year-old cocker spaniel mix was found as a stray before being taken into the shelter. He weighs about 40 pounds, is fully vetted and knows basic commands. Harley is ready for a new home for the new year.