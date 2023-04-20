TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Pet’s Fur People is one of the more than 100 non-profits from Smith County who will be participating in East Texas Giving Day again this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to provide animals in need with compassionate and life-saving support as well as a second chance at happiness.

Today, Gayle Helms introduced us to Archie, who’s in need of a loving forever home.

If you’d like to donate them, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.