TYLER, Texas (KETK) If you’re looking to add a furry friend to the family, Charlie with Pets Fur People would be a great addition.

The executive director Gayle Helms stopped by our studio to intoduce us to the eight-year-old Schnauzer/Poodle mix.

If you’re interested in adopting him or any other animal from their shelter, you can find more information on their website here.