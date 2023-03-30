TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People visited East Texas Live on Thursday to help find a home for Itsy.

Itsy is one of 19 terrier-mix puppies that were dropped off at Pets Fur People recently. She was five-weeks-old when she was dropped off and is now three months old.

“She was the tiniest, but she is the mightiest and she has just blossomed. She’s a little terrier-mix and she is just so sweet,” Helms said.

Pets Fur People has a $175 adoption fee which includes spaying, microchipping, vaccinating and testing. Visit Pets Fur People online for more information.