PETS FUR PEOPLE: Khaki

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live to share Khaki with us.

Khaki is about four and a half months old and weighs 30 pounds, but he will grow to be much bigger. He is most likely a Labrador Retriever mix. Khaki has already been neutered, received his vaccinations and is microchipped.

Helms said that Khaki is a very laid back intelligent dog and rode well in the car. He and his brothers were dumped at the shelter.

For more information on adopting Khaki or one of his brothers, click here.