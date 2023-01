TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People joined East Texas Live to show off Lea as she is up for adoption.

Lea is a 4-year-old wire haired terrier chihuahua mix and only weighs about six to seven pounds. She is very loving and enjoys jumping into people’s laps and giving kisses. She loves car rides and has a lot of energy that is perfect for any household.

For more information visit the Pets Fur People website.