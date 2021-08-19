Pets Fur People: Lucy

Gale Helms from the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People came by East Texas Live for National Dog Day and collaborated with Kendra Scott. Pets Fur People is a way for people to showcase their dogs or pets.

Lucy is a 10-year-old Jack Russell Terrier and her parents passed away so Pets Fur People are searching for her forever home. Lucy would be perfect for people with a recliner watching KETK.

*To make an appointment to meet Lucy, please complete your application at this link, https://PetsFurPeople.org/pre-application and follow it up with a phone call. For more information about Lucy, please call our offices at 903-597-2471

Please checkout all of their adoptable Dogs and Cats. They are accepting Online Applications for Pet Adoptions. If you see a pet you would like to adopt on their website: please submit an application. Then they will follow up with you on the next steps.