TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live to introduce Monkey.

Monkey is a 14-month-old chihuahua that was recently surrendered by her previous owners. She is a very happy and playful pup that would make a great addition to a family with children who are a little bit older.

She has received all of her vaccinations and has been microchipped but has not yet been spayed, which Helms said will happen soon.

For more about Elsa, watch the video above and go to petsfurpeople.org.