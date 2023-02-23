TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People visited East Texas Live on Thursday to show off two eight week old pit-mix puppies.

The puppies are two of a group of 21 pit-mix puppies that were illegally dropped off at Pets Fur People two weeks ago. They are soft, fuzzy and they’ve all had their first round of vaccinations.

“Shame on the person who did this to these babies and who now has given us the responsibility of making sure their healthy and making sure their ready for homes, when we are overrun with animals right now,” Helms said.

Helms said that pit-mix puppies like this are generally healthier and more well adjusted than pure-bred puppies.

Pets Fur People has a $175 adoption fee which includes spaying, microchipping, vaccinating and testing. Visit Pets Fur People online for more information.