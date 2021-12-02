Pets Fur People: Polly

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live to share Polly with us.

Polly was named for Pollard Park because she was found abandoned there on a rainy and cold night. She has had her first round of vaccinations and is about nine weeks old. Helms said that Polly is sweet and has a gentle personality. She expects her to grow to be about 40 pounds.

Helms reminded us of the importance of spaying and neutering pets, so that no one ends up with pets that they can not care for.

For more information on adopting Polly or any other pets, click here.

