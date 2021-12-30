Pets Fur People: Roman

East Texas Live
Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People came by East Texas Live with Roman.

Roman is about 6 months old and judging by his appearance he has some Jack Russel Terrier in him. 

He and a little female were abandoned in a little carrier out by the shelter but were very healthy and were taken care of. He is neutered and has all of his vaccinations and is microchipped. 

Roman is very loving and is sweet and would be great with children. He isn’t going to get much bigger and weighs around 20 pounds

For more information about Roman go to petsfurpeople.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51