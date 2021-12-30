Pets Fur People: Roman

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People came by East Texas Live with Roman.

Roman is about 6 months old and judging by his appearance he has some Jack Russel Terrier in him.

He and a little female were abandoned in a little carrier out by the shelter but were very healthy and were taken care of. He is neutered and has all of his vaccinations and is microchipped.

Roman is very loving and is sweet and would be great with children. He isn’t going to get much bigger and weighs around 20 pounds

For more information about Roman go to petsfurpeople.org.