TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People visited East Texas Live on Thursday with Sara, a 4-month-old terrier mix puppy.

Sara and her brother were taken in by Pets Fur People as strays. Sara’s brother has already found a home.

Sara is a little shy at first but warms up once she gets to know you.

“Just a really sweet little girl that didn’t start off life very well but now she’s healthy and happy and totally vetted. Now all she needs is someone to love her.” Gayle Helms

Helms said that people should evaluate their home situation before adoption and be prepared to commit to their animals long-term.

Pets Fur People has a $175 adoption fee which includes spaying, microchipping, vaccinating and testing.

For more information visit Pets Fur People online or call 903-597-2471.