TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms with Pets Fur People joined East Texas Live to show off Smokey in hopes of finding him a forever home.

Smokey is a German Shepherd and Husky mix that is 11-weeks-old and full of life. He is healthy and is perfect for a household with older children as he is going to be a big boy once he is fully grown.

For more information watch the video above or visit their website.