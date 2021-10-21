Pets Fur People: Tara

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms from the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live to introduce the pet of the week and to discuss their upcoming event.

Tara is 3 months old and is very sweet and loving. Because of her age, she isn’t quite old enough to be spayed, but she has already received her vaccinations and has been microchipped.

Gayle also wanted to remind everyone of the Humane Society’s upcoming pet event. If you would like to meet some of the their pets, you can meet them tomorrow, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Peltier Subaru for Subaru’s Make A Dog’s Day.

If you are unable to make the event but still want to contribute, you can always donate to the organization on their website at petsfurpeople.org

To check out all of their adoptable dogs and cats or if you would like to adopt, visit their website to submit an application. Then they will follow up with you on the next steps.