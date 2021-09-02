Pets Fur People: Teddy

Gale Helms from the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live with the Pet of the Week.

Teddy the brother of He-Man is a very social kitten, is litter box trained, has been neutered. Teddy has had all of his vaccinations.

*To make an appointment to meet Teddy, please complete your application at this link, https://PetsFurPeople.org/pre-application and follow it up with a phone call. For more information about He-Man, please call our offices at 903-597-2471.

Please checkout all of their adoptable Dogs and Cats. They are accepting Online Applications for Pet Adoptions. If you see a pet you would like to adopt on their website: please submit an application. Then they will follow up with you on the next steps.