TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Gayle Helms with the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to introduce a new furry friend, as well as to promote an upcoming event.

Thelma is a shepherd mix that is approximately two months old with a loving and cuddly personality. And yes, she does have a sister named Louise.

Gayle also discussed Pets Fur People’s upcoming annual event, the Peltier Subaru “Dirty Dog Wash,” which will take place on Saturday, June 11.

