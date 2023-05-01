LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston and Deputy Superintendent Jonathan Eggerman visited East Texas Live on Monday to talk about their hope for the district.

Pine Tree ISD is a 5A school district in Longview with around 4,600 students. Clugston said he wants Pine Tree to be the place to be.

“A lot of people look at some of our kids and they come with excuses on why they can’t. We look at our kids and we believe in finding solutions that prove that they can,” Clugston said.

To find out more about the district, visit Pine Tree ISD online.