Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin wants your donation on East Texas Giving Day

If you’re looking for an non-profit to support on East Texas Giving Day, the Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin would be appreciative of your donations.

They have been in business since 1984 with the mission of educating, equipping and empowering families to make positive choices in regard to their pregnancy and parenting journey.

It is their first year to participate in East Texas giving day and they will be using the money for maintenance at their facility.

After the recent ice storm in February, their roof sustained damage and water was able to penetrate the ceilings causing internal damage. While insurance is covering the majority, a few items are not being considered for replacement.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

In 2020, more than $2.2 million was raised, even in the midst of a pandemic.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.

The 32 counties served by ETCF include: