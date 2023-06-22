TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Mechele Mills, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, stopped by East Texas Live to warn the community about “fly by night” contractor scams that occur after severe storm damage.

Mills says that scammers will try and take advantage of their victims’ emotions by using high pressure sales tactics. Here are some red flags to look for if ever approached by these scammers:

Extremely low bids

Lack of physical location

Lack of company branding

Demanding cash

If you’re filing a claim on storm damage, make sure to follow these tips as well:

Take photos of the damage

Call your insurance company to schedule an adjuster to come out to your property

Do your research on what company you want to use

Get everything in writing

Mills says that you should never pay in full for a contractor up front for fixing damage. She also says never to sign a contract with blank spaces and to avoid making emotional decisions.

If a scam does occur, Mills says to take the following steps:

Take pictures of the license plates of the vehicles that are coming to your home

Report to the BBB scam tracker

Report to your local police station

For more information, visit the BBB website here.