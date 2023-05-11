TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mechele Mills with the Better Business Bureau of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to talk about safety when using ChatGPT.

Mills explained that the AI technology uses perfect grammar and can write in a conversational or professional tone. Unsolicited, urgent or unusual messages can be warning signs that you’re dealing with a scam.

To protect yourself, avoid unsolicited messages, verify the sender and avoid clicking links.

For more information, visit BBB’s website.