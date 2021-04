TYLER, Texas (KETK) Car enthusiasts, rev your engines, because a benefit car show is coming to Tyler in just a little over a week.

On Saturday, April 24, The Raceway Car Club will be hosting a benefit car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be 25 different categories and six best of shows, if you’d like to enter your classic car into the competition.

All the money raised will be going to the East Texas Crisis Center.