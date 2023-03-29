HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Police Chief Chad Taylor stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to talk about a boat raffle.

The Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation is raffling a $102,000 Skeeter Bass boat. The money goes to help the association, which donates $10,000 to the family of a fallen officer.

“It’s a way for us to get to those families quickly and get them some money for their immediate needs,” Parker said.

Tickets are $100 and the drawing will be held on April 6. You can enter the raffle online.