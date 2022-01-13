Rahab’s Retreat and Ranch hosting 9th annual fundraiser

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Charley Olson, an administrative assistant at Rahab’s Retreat and Ranch, stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to discuss the organization’s upcoming fundraiser event, as well as its mission.

Rahab’s Retreat and Ranch is a faith-based discipleship program that serves victims of human trafficking, women coming out of the sex industry, women who have been abused emotionally, physically and sexually and women battling addiction. The organization is open to all women, including those with children, from all socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds free of charge.

Their 9th annual fundraiser event is set to be held on Friday, Jan. 21 at Maude Cobb in Longview. Olson said that Papacita’s will be catering food at the event, with a lineup of guest speakers and performances.

For more information about Rahab’s Retreat and Ranch or about their fundraiser event, click here.