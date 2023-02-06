This post contains sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Raising Cane’s is set to open a second Tyler location on Tuesday.

Jacob Waller, the location’s restaurant leader, stopped by East Texas Live to talk about how the new Raising Cane’s in the 500 block of SSE Loop 323 will be different from Tyler’s current restaurant.

“It’s our new and enhanced restaurant design,” Waller said. “I think it’s going to add to another level of the atmosphere of the restaurant.”

Waller said the restaurant is still hiring all positions, and that his team is excited for the location to open.

