Recovery in the Park event to be held Saturday in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Keisha Morris, Nikki Thomas and Karen Reeves with the Recovery in the Park event stopped by East Texas Live to give us a preview on their Recovery in the Park event.

Recovery in the Park is a community event created to bridge the gap and let the community know what resources they have available for medical, psychiatric, sober living services and more.

The event will be at Bergfeld Park in Tyler (1510 S College Ave) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The goal is to provide hope in the community as it relates to mental health. There will be live entertainment motivational speaking, food trucks, bounce houses, DJs and more.

For more information call 903-352-7094 or email k.reeves@thehaventx.com.