This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new study from Cornell University reveals that pistachios have greater levels of antioxidants than previously understood.

The study revealed that pistachios are among the highest when compared to other common foods known for their antioxidant capacity.

“We studied the health benefits of the pistachio,” said Rui Hai Liu, MD, PhD at Cornell University. “Pistachio are higher, very high. Pistachio is one of the common nuts consumed by consumers, that’s what we studied the health benefit of Pistachios.”

Nationally renowned nutrition consultant, Mike Roussell, explains how this most recent study is a game changer for health conscious consumers.

“When people think of high antioxidant foods, they think of foods like berries, blueberries, cherries, pomegranates and red wine. they don’t think of nuts. And this new research shows that pistachios are actually a really high and powerful source of antioxidants in a diet” Mike Roussell, PhD

Most people know that antioxidants are healthy for them but they don’t know what they actually do for the body.

“I think of antioxidants as the good guys for our health,” said Roussell. “Our body needs them to fight things called free radicals. Our body generates and creates free radicals from all kinds of things such as pollution, sunlight but even just stress in our lives or exercise. And when there’s too much and too many free radicals that can cause problems with our health.”

While being high in antioxidants, pistachios contain six grams of complete protein. Which means it contains all of the essential components from a protein perspective, that is what our body needs. Something you generally only find in animal proteins.

Experts say that pistachios are bursting with protein and the fiber, minerals and unsaturated fat that can help keep one’s blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol in check.

