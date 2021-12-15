Rick Murphey the Jeweler says people can design some of their jewelry ahead of the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rick Murphey with Rick Murphey the Jeweler visited KETK to share more of his picks for Christmas.

He talked about some jewelry which can be designed to include the picture of a map. For example, some people could include a map of where they got married. Customers can create these pieces with an iPad.

The jewelry store also has pendants, charm bracelets and cuff links available. All designs can be purchased in sterling silver or 14 karat gold.

