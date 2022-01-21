Rick Murphey the Jeweler shares gift ideas ahead of Valentine’s Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Lauren, from Rick Murphey the Jeweler, stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to showcase a new product that might just make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

This year, the high-end jeweler is selling roses that have been dipped in 24-karat gold, which also come in a variety of colors including an all-gold rose. They are also offering a special deal that gifts the buyer of one of these roses with sterling silver hoop earrings.

To find out more, visit their website.

