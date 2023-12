TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Justin Roberts from Roberts & Roberts Law Firm stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to talk about their upcoming free ride campaign.

They teamed up with the Tyler Car Service, Yellow Checker Cab of Longview and GoBus to offer safe rides home for those who need one. Anyone who has been drinking and needs a designated driver can get a free ride, courtesy of Roberts & Roberts through Jan. 1.

To learn more, visit their website.