This Content is Sponsored:

Many people will be going out this holiday season, and may have too much to drink.

Roberts & Roberts Law Firm is partnering once again with the Tyler Car Service to provide residents of Tyler and Longview free rides home from now through Friday, January 1, 2021.

If you are in need of a ride call, 903-592-3232, or download the Pony Ryde App.

For more information please go to: https://www.robertslawfirm.com