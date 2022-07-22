TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Young Marines’ humble beginnings date back to 1959 with one unit and a handful of boys. Tyler is now home to a newly formed unit – The Rose City Young Marines.

Brian Leach, Unit Commander Rose City Young Marines, visits KETK studio today to discuss the organizations growth to more than 238 units with 6,100 youth and 2,100 adult volunteers in 40 states, the District of Columbia, Japan, and affiliates in a host of other countries.

Young Marines is a youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through high school graduation. The program focuses on character building, leadership, self-discipline, and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

The Rose City Young Marines will participate in local civic activities such as providing color guards for athletic events, engaging with local veterans, marching in local parades, and promoting good citizenship.



The Young Marines’ objectives are:

• To promote the physical, moral, and mental development of its members

• To advocate a healthy, drug-free lifestyle through continual drug prevention and resistance education

• To instill in its members’ the ideals of honesty, fairness, courage, respect, loyalty, dependability, attention to duty, love of God, and fidelity to the United States of America and its institutions

• To stimulate interest in and respect for academic achievement and the history and traditions of the United States of America

• To promote physical fitness through physical activities including participation in athletic events and close order drill

Enrollment for the next recruit class beings in August 2022. Visit Rose City Young Marines website for more information