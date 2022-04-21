TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cameron Phillips, an Attorney at The Phillips Law Firm in Carthage, Texas and President of Rotary Club of Carthage as well as Keri Perot-Vance, Executive Director of the Panola County Chamber of Commerce and Past-President of Rotary Club of Carthage came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about their participation in East Texas Giving Day.

If you would like to donate to them, early giving is already open. You can do so by clicking here.

For more information, watch the video above and click here.