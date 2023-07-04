This post is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jack Foltyn with Jackson’s Theatre in Gladewater stopped by East Texas Live to talk about the Roxy Room Project and a benefit they are hosting this weekend.

A Roxy Room is a sensory space meant to help people develop coping skills and learn to self-regulate the brain’s response to stimuli. Foltyn said the project was inspired and named after his daughter Roxy, who is on the autism spectrum.

Their first sensory room is in Sabine, and second is set to come to Spring Hill. All fundraising proceeds will go towards the Roxy Room Project.

