TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Salvation Army Captain, Tamara Robb, joined East Texas Live to promote their Red Kettle Campaign along with their Angel Tree Program.

The Red Kettle campaign started in 1891 in San Francisco and since then the donations have helped millions of people around the world each year.

The money put in Red Kettles is always used for the local communities, so the donations in Longview will stay in Longview. The money raised during the holidays also helps The Salvation Army cover expenses for their other programs throughout the year.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year.

Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an Angel, their Christmas wish list is shared with donors in your community who purchase gifts of new clothing and toys. The gifts are distributed to the family to place under their family Christmas tree.

For more information, visit their website.