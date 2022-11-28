LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Shannon and Jennifer of Santa’s Bake Shop fundraiser joined East Texas Live to share goodies and information about their plans to celebrate 10 years of fundraising.

Santa’s Bake Shop is held at the Lillie Russell Memorial Library in Lindale, which is coming up on it’s own 30-year anniversary in 2023.

They will be serving an array of tasty treats on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The fundraiser helps the library have the ability to continue spreading and encouraging literacy throughout the community.

The goal this year is to raise enough money to add some renovations to the library and to modernize it a little bit more.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.