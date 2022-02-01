MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Roy Shockey, a business board member, and Pam Thurman a board secretary with the Historic Select Theater came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about saving the Neon Tower.

Built in 1920, the Historic Select Theater is one of the oldest operating theaters in the state of Texas. The tower was added as part of a remodel of the front structure in 1948. The tower is 25 feet and it was the tallest structure in Mineola. It can also be seen from miles around with a neon ball at the top of the tower. When the neon ball is turned on, it tells people that there is a performance going on.

Over the past 75 years, the tower has been rotting away and the theatre needs help getting funds to repair it.

In an effort to save the tower, they will have a charity auction on Feb. 5 in the Theater Annex at 119 N. Johnson Street.

To donate, people can go to lakecountryplayhouse.com or go on the Facebook page.

