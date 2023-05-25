NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Those wanting to see historical Nacogdoches and win a prize while doing so are in luck this summer.

The community is invited to participate in a scavenger hunt throughout Nacogdoches from May 30 through Aug. 11, including historic sites in the city, the public library, Visit Nacogdoches, the Stone Fort Museum, Millard’s Crossing and the Cole Art Center. Historic sites in the hunt include the Sterne-Hoya House, Durst-Taylor House, Nacogdoches Railroad Depot and the Zion Hill Baptist Church Historic Site.

This year, you can play using paper or technology. Paper will be available at each location or visitors can play using the Visit Nac App where they can digitally check off each site using secret codes.

Courtesy of the City of Nacogdoches

People who complete the scavenger hunt will be entered to win a prize basket at the end of the summer. The last day of the hunt is Aug. 11.

Participants are encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtag #nacsummerscavenger. People who post photos with that hashtag are eligible for a bonus prize.

“We love partnering with these organizations to help promote all of the amazing museums, historic sites, exhibits and galleries here in Nacogdoches. I think the digital scavenger hunt on the app is a really neat feature this year,” Nacogdoches Historic Sites Manager Veronica Amoe said. “We are so grateful to Visit Nacogdoches for setting it up.”

Visit Nacogdoches’ website for more information.